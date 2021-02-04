Compact and convenient Trolley bags for your next vacation

Extremely durable

Here is a trolley bag that has a very compact look and is perfect for your next office trip. It has an attractive body with a black glossy finish which looks extremely classy and professional. It is made of a good quality synthetic polyurethane material that is water repellant, scratch-resistant, and anti-tear which makes it extremely durable. EuroStyle Trolley Luggage Bag has extremely organized and spacious compartments with a special 16-inch laptop sleeve. The bag opens on three sides for you to keep and access your items conveniently. It also has an aluminum handle so you can carry the bag around easily.

Hard exterior body

This trolley bag has a unique design with a hard exterior. It has a sleek and stunning black look that looks very attractive and sober. This bag is made of a hard and sturdy polypropylene material that keeps your things safe and it also has a TSA lock for additional safety. American Tourister Ivy Luggage has two simple interior compartments that are very spacious. The interiors also have packing straps so you can safely secure your belongings. This bag is voluminous yet light in weight and it comes along with smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability.

Lightweight

Here is a trolley bag that offers great features and also looks very attractive. It has a soft exterior which is made of good quality polyester material. Safari Prisma Soft Suitcase comes in a bright blue color that looks very appealing. It is light in weight with two compartments that give you ample space to keep your luggage in a very comfortable and organized manner. It also features an exterior lock so your things are safe and protected. It also has a unique stand-out wheels design that make it easy to carry around. It is perfect for an overnight or couple of days outing with friends or family.

Great build

This trolley bag makes its way because of its fashionable looks and premium quality material. Nasher Miles Santorini Luggage is made of 100% polypropylene material that will not fail to impress you. This material is sturdy, scratch-resistant, lightweight, and can absorb any shock or dent. The material is so sturdy that it will protect your luggage at any cost. It also has a number lock that you can easily reset for additional security. It has spacious compartments with cross elastic straps that help you organize your stuff with ease. This bag comes in a very stunning look and is available in many attractive colors.