Comic strips for adults to enjoy

Relatable to a woman’s life

Here is a comic strip that will make you roll on the floor with laughter. This comic strip involves stories related to the struggles of being a woman with a funny twist. Sarah Andersen, the author of this strip manages to accurately capture the positive, negative and hilarious stuff that woman can relate to. Big Mushy Happy Lump: A Sarah’s Scribble Collection is definitely going to turn into your favorite illustration book in no time. The comic gets to you when she writes precisely about female friendships

Talks about anxiety

Making fun of someone’s anxiety is a terrible idea and definitely very mean but here is an illustrated comic that is going to tickle your funny bones hard. These comics capture how a person lives with anxiety in its truest sense. Kind of Coping: An Illustrated Look at Life with Anxiety is written by Maureen “Marzi” Wilson, a famous Instagram cartoonist. The book gives you an insight into the mind of an anxious honest and has an overall bright, funny and lively mood. The drawings also look absolutely adorable.

Interesting quotes

Here is a comic illustration that has a slightly different theme than other illustrated comics. It is written by Gavin a famous cartoonist who involves a lot of classical and contemporary inspirational quotes in his writings. The writer manages to beautifully illustrate a story around a quotable quote. Zen Pencils give a very positive and comforting vibe to the reader. The book I filled with dramatic images, heart-warming quotes and a lot of laughter. Readers not only learn many things but also inculcate a positive outlook when faced by problems.

Adventurous book

Here is a brilliant and light read that people from all walks of life can enjoy. Essential Calvin and Hobbes is an extremely entertaining comic strip that will not fail to impress you. This comic strip is a timeless read that used to appear in newspaper around 1995. It features two humorous characters Calvin and his tiger Hobbes that will make you hold your stomachs while laughing. While some jokes are simply hilarious, other jokes are witty and make you think. Both of them go on imaginative adventurous that will make you hearts warm and full of laughter.