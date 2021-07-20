Bobblehead figurines

AUGEN Super Hero Joker Action Figure Limited Edition Bobblehead is a super hero figurine for your car dashboard and office-desk companion. These figurines are made of high-grade environmental plastic with very detailed sculpting. The bobbleheads on the top have a head metal spring which makes them shake all the time thereby reducing stress and fatigue. The small size of 12.5cm (figure) and 9cm (base) make it compact and cute.

Cat and mouse

Boenjoy Gifts Tom & Jerry Bobble Heads Set makes every Tom and Jerry fan go awe. The 10 cm Tom and 7.5 cm Jerry figurines are made up of high-quality polystone and resin which is hand-painted. They look cool on an Office desk or Car-dashboard and may turn out to be great gifts for old-age cartoon fans. This set also comes with double tapes for putting these amazing figurines on your dashboard.

For anime fans

All the Anime fans will love the Naruto 5.5" Mighty Guy PVC Action Figure made from PVC material production, with exquisite workmanship and bright colors, is the animated model is very restored and realistic, environmentally friendly, and hurtless to the human body. This figurine can be the perfect gift for a child's birthday parties and can also decorate your house, office space and even car dashboards.

Marvel universe

RY Retails Action Figure Marvel Bobble Head is made with High-quality Vinyl material, Scrub touch and made of fine honing glue and precise machine spray oil. It will not deform and fade. These figurines can be used as mobile phone stands and can be a perfect attraction on your dashboard/office desk. Nice gift for star fans, Great and nice gifts for your Parents, friends, families, or lovers who are fans. Unique elegant designs. Available in multiple comic figurines like Iron man, Batman, Captain America, etc.