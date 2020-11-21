Comfortable women's cotton nightdresses

Decent and lightweight nightdress

Flaunting abstract lines and a leaf print, this nightdress is both comfortable and chic. The white base with bright print makes it stand out giving a very soothing combination. The nightdress has a V-neck, reaches a few centimeters above your knees and is made of cotton that sits perfectly well on your skin with its relaxed fit giving you a snug appeal while sleeping or simply lounging at home. If you are looking for a durable land light nightdress, Zebu V Neck Printed Nightdress is the one.

A two-piece nightdress

This two-piece nightwear has a cotton t-shirt with having a round neck and short sleeves with good piping. The pajama has a small print all over it and will reach your ankles. As every clothing needs to be taken care of, this product should be put in a gentle machine wash, no tumble, dry or ironing should be done. FUNDAY FASHION Cotton Pyjama Set for Women is best for those who love to sleep in pajamas.

Premium cotton night suit

This nightdress made with breathable cotton fabric will give you the ultimate solace while sleeping and lounging at home. The tiny peaches all-over print gives this night suit a cozy appeal. It has a round neck with excellent stitching that will reach an inch or two above your knees. It can be easily machine washed, saving you the troubles. If you are someone who keeps comfort on number one priority, Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Women's Relaxed Nightdress is the one for you.

Printed quotes nightdress

This product comes in a combo of two nightdresses that are made of cotton to give you utmost comfort and softness to your skin. They will end up till your mid things thus perfect for someone who doesn’t like to wear long pajamas or tracks to sleep. XOYA Printed Short Night Dress for Women contains one black and one peach nightdress with small quotes printed on it. You are advised to wash this product with hand or machine wash this product and strictly no bleach