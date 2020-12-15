Comfortable walkers for babies

Extra wide base walker

A high quality plastic made walker that has an extra wide base which provides extra stability and support. It comes in a pretty pink colour with a large tray that surrounds the walker which gives ample space for food, toys and other activities. It has an in-built music system to entertain the kid and can carry weight up to 20kgs. If you are looking for a heavy weight carrying capacity walker, Mofaro Cute Pink Round Musical Baby Walkers is the best pick for you which is suitable for babies upto 1-2 years.

Walker with strolling handle

This baby walker is completely safe having EN71 certified. It is multicoloured having a mixture of very vibrant shades of red, blue and yellow that is very eye-catching. It has a built-in music system and multiple toys that can be removed to make space for keeping snacks for the baby. It also has a stroller handle which makes it easy for the parents to control the walker and check the direction. If you are looking for a walker suitable for babies having age range from 6months to 1.5 years, Little Pumpkin Classic Baby Walker is the one for you.

Anti fall baby walker

A very compact and stylishly designed baby walker that has a very soothing colour combination and gets very compact when folded to store away when not in use. It has brake pads on the walker that makes it anti-fall and stops instantly if it goes on an uneven surface like stairs which keep the baby safe. R for Rabbit Step Up Anti Fall Baby Walker has a facility to adjust height according to the growing height of the baby and is suitable for kids having an age range from 6 months to 1.5 years.

Extremely comfortable baby walker

A baby walker having colourful stickers of cartoon characters which is very attractive for the baby. It is made of high quality plastic material having excellent finish which is very safe for the baby. It has an extremely comfortable seat with easily removable and washable soft cushion that moulds into the body structure of the baby making it an enjoyable ride. You can adjust the height as required and have a music panel for entertainment. If you are looking for a walker suitable for baby above the age of 6 months, Steelbird Toddler Kids Walker is the one for you.