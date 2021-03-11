Comfortable underwear every woman need to own

Ideal for daily wear

Made of 94% cotton and 6% spandex, this underwear is very comfortable as it is stretchable. It is a modern low-rise bikini which means you can wear low waist jeans without worrying about embarrassing moments. The fashionable ultra-soft elastic makes sure that the elastic bands are not painful on your skin. The best part about this underwear is that they are label-free which makes them extremely comfortable and without the label itch. This underwear is appropriate for daily use. Get this uber comfy pair of underwear today!

Low rise bikini style

If you want underwear that is comfortable and durable, this one is perfect for you. The material absorbs sweat better than synthetic fabric and keeps you feeling fresh throughout the day. Since it is made of organic cotton, bamboo, and lycra the material is visibly softer than regular cotton. The elastic is super thinly stitched so it prevents visible panty lines from the garment. This underwear style is a low-rise bikini so you can wear it under jeans, saree, or even leggings. If you want underwear that will help you curb the infections and is comfortable, try this underwear today!

Washing machine friendly

Fancy underwear is of no use if it is going to be ruined in the first wash itself. This underwear is definitely not one of that underwear. You can put it in the washing machine and your job is then done. No need to use fabric softeners as well, just hang the garment in shade. Just make sure to wash the dark colors separately. This underwear comes in solid colors as well as in floral design. It is made with cotton and elastane, so you can be sure it is comfortable as well as stretchable. Providing maximum coverage, this underwear comes in bikini style. Get this underwear if you are looking for durable underwear for daily use.

Absorbs body sweat

If you are worried about damp itchy underwear that will give you all sorts of infections, this underwear is perfect for you. It is made of breathable cool fabric which dries up fast, so you get a dry warm feeling. The low-rise elastic bands fit gently on your skin thus giving you all-day comfort. The underwear comes with no tags. You can wear this underwear the entire day with the greatest ease. The care instructions for this underwear are non-existent as you can just throw them into the washing machine. If you are looking for underwear that will absorb your body sweat, this underwear is perfect for you.