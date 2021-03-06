Comfortable steering wheel covers

High compatibility

A high-quality leatherette exterior with a rubber inner ring making it extremely durable for long-lasting life. It has a diameter of 39cm and a height of 3.5cm with a weight of 485gms. It is in black leather with large compatibility with Bolero, Innova, Safari, Scorpio, etc. If you are looking for a steering wheel cover in large size, Amazon Brand - Solimo Steering Cover (Large), Black is the one for you.

Manual stitch fit

This is a textured steering wheel cover in black that is made from faux leather which is very soft on feel, comfortable and durable for daily use. It is a universal size with a self-stitch kit provided wherein you have to manually stitch the cover according to the make of your steering wheel. If you are looking for a cover specifically for Dzire and sedan cars, BIGZOOM Leathride Car Steering Wheel Cover is the best pick for you.

Excellent grip cover

A steering wheel cover in black made of smooth and durable microfiber faux leather that is skid-proof, stable to allow the diver a comfortable grip while driving. It features heat resistance thus is perfect to be used for long-distance day travel without getting your palms burnt by the heat. The material used in making is also healthy for the skin and eco-friendly. If you are looking for a cover to be used for long-distance day travels, NIKAVI Microfiber Leather Auto Car Steering Wheel Cover is best for you.

Very attractive and classy look

A very rich and sober designed black microfiber leather steering wheel that is extremely durable and will give you a cool feeling in hot weather conditions. This cover provides a snug fit and cozy grip for a wonderful driving experience. It has a sleek design proving to be a perfect decor for your car. Newly Microfiber Leather Car Steering Wheel Cover is made suitable for all weather conditions and compatible with middle-size steering wheels.