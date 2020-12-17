Comfortable men’s calf length socks

Cushioned footbed

This socks set is of three pairs made of highly quality cotton fabric precisely blended with spandex. These socks are soft, breathable, durable, hypoallergenic and odor fighting ones. They come in a free size and have multicolored designs all over them. If you are looking for a set of socks that can be worn for sports, Hush Puppies Men's Cotton Calf Socks are the ones for you.

Striped calf length socks

This is a set of three socks that are made from a fine quality cotton fabric, making them a good fit. They come in the colours - black, grey and blue and have a striped pattern with a ribbed mouth. You are advised to hand wash or cold machine wash them and do not bleach, dry clean. If you are looking for socks to be worn as casual wear, U.S. Polo Assn. Men's Cotton Calf Socks is best.

Extremely comfortable socks

A set of 5 pairs of socks that are made of cotton thus very breathable and comfortable comes in black, brown, blue, light grey and charcoal grey shades.They have a long lasting elastic strength with superior grip. These socks are quick dry, moisture absorbing, odour resistant and have a multi colored checkered pattern above the ankle. SIDEWOK Men's Calf/High Length Socks is the one for those who are looking for pure cotton socks.

Formal wear socks

This is a set of ten pairs of socks made of superior quality fabric that are thin and every good for layering. The fabric makes your skin feel fresh due to breablity and thus perfect for official use.They come in black, light grey, charcoal grey, navy blue and brown shades. Hicode mens premium full length socks are perfect to be worn on formal wear.