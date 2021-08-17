Super soft

Pawsome Round Washable Dog Bed for Puppy is designed to provide warmth and comfort to the pets. The extremely soft microfiber fleece bed also features a polyfill-filled plushy pillow that is removable and can be reversed for use this cozy bed is easy to carry and can be used in any kind of weather. In addition to this, it is compatible with machine wash. This bed comes in multiple colour and size options for better selection.

Rectangular bed

Slatters Be Royal Store Rectangular Shape Reversible Velvet Bed for Dog is made from high-quality soft materials that are pet safe. The ultra-soft velvet exterior gives a cozy surface while nest-like walls that surround pets to promote feelings of security. The light padding and bed fill cushion ensure optimum comfort. This black and brown bed offers hassle-free easy cleaning and is highly durable.

Anti skid

Gorgeous Super Soft Reversible Dual Brown-Cream Dog Bed is a thoughtfully designed everyday use product for pets that can be utilized throughout all seasons. The velvety ultra-soft interior surfaces provide warmth and coziness while the nest-like structure gives support. The water-resistant property and anti-skid base add to its feature. It is available in different colours and size options for maximum comfort for pets.

Luxurious feel

PETITUDE Luxurious and Durable Dog Bed is a part of the Make in India initiative. As the name suggests, this bed has a luxurious feel with an extremely soft, velvet fabric surface and polyester fiber-filled cushion that give it an attractive look as well as maximum comfort. The water-resistant property and anti-skid base make it highly durable and suitable for everyday use. Additionally, it is easy to carry and compatible with machine wash.