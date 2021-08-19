Orthopedic beds

Sometimes vets suggest orthopedic beds for your pooch due to age or injury or any genetic issue. This bed by SleepyCat will definitely give your dog the relaxation that it needs while it sleeps. SleepyCat Orthopedic Dog Bed is big enough for even large breed dogs. Also, the bed is water-resistant, can be cleaned easily and is very comfortable.

Cozy bed

This bed is perfect to let your pet sleep cozily and roll around.PETSHUBs Bolster Pet Bed is made of soft fur & fabric. It can be washed easily. Also, the bed is flexible, can be washed easily, durable, great quality and very comfortable. There are varied sizes, so you can choose the perfect one as per their age.

Plush bed

This bed is especially for hyper-active or anxious pooches. Mollismoons Fluffy Portable Soft Plush Round Calming Sleeping Bed will help them calm down and feel less anxious. The raised boundary will help your baby feel secure, thus making them feel relaxed. The bed is of a great quality and can be cleaned easily. This bed can be easily washed in the washing machine too, thus has the least hassle.

Velvet couch-style bed

Petitude Reversible Dual Color Ultra Soft Ethenic Designer Velvet Bed for Dog & Cat is made of velvet material and is couch-style. The bed can be reversed with two designs. This comes in multiple colours. This bed is meant for smaller-sized dogs. The bed is of a great quality, water-resistant and can be cleaned easily. The bed is very soft and comfortable, which your pet is sure to love.