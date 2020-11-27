Comfortable baseball catcher’s mitts

Long lasting

Here is a glove that is ideal for beginners who have started to play baseball or handball. It has a black and grey shiny look and it is made of a good quality material. This glove suits people who have a left-hand throw orientation. The gloves also have a soft spongy material inside so you can protect yourself from getting injured. Emmanuel Softball and Baseball Glove has a 12.5” size with a comfortable fit which can be used by both men and women. You can also use this for other games such as cricket and this pack includes a free softball ball for playing.

Free softball ball

This baseball catcher’s mitts are made of a good quality leather material. It also has a very attractive orange and black color with a stunning shiny finish. This glove is suitable for some who performs their daily tasks with their right hand i.e. someone having a left hand throw orientation. It can be used by both men and women. ANS Baseball Gloves are handmade which makes it a durable product. The package comes with one glove and a free softball ball. It is a very cost effective product.

Stunning looks

This baseball mitt has a shiny black finish that looks very attractive. It is made of a premium quality leather material that has excellent shaped and design. It also features visible dual stitches on the sides and palm that enhance the overall look of this product. It enables baseball players to catch easily without dropping it. FIRE FLY Pradite Leather Baseball Glove is a left hand glove which gives you absolute comfort and stability. It also has a secure fit for better performance while playing.

Comfortable lining

This left hand baseball glove is very comfortable and also looks great. It is made of good quality handmade leather with intact stitching. The material is also durable and doesn’t tear or have holes easily. It has a comfortable and secure fit with a soft material lining on the inside so you can play with ease. PS PILOT Gloves have an attractive orange and black color and it can also be used for other games such as throw ball or soft ball. This glove also offers good grip for catching.