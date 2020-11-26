Comfortable ballet flats for daily use

Eye catching design

This plastic material makes flat ballets have a peeping toe style. It comes in a powder pink color with heart and star cutouts on the whole ballets making them breathable. These slip ons have a narrow show width and sole of synthetic material that is very soft on your skin. If you are looking for ballets to be worn in all seasons, BATA Women's Hearts Peep Toe Ballet Flats is made for you.

Completely washable

If you are a loafer lover, you are definitely going to love these. These are complete rubber made slip on loafer styled ballets with closed toes. They are with fabricated bow, embossed upper & good grooving on out-sole for better grip. They also have a very glossy finish which makes it look very luxurious when worn. FLITE Women's Fl0703l Ballet Flats are anti-skid and completely washable, making it perfect for rainy seasons.

Very stylish and trendy

These are light peach coloured wedge heel ballet flats with pointed toes. It is made of faux leather which feels very soft on the skin. The come in a matt finish with a glossy strip running on the metatarsal region of your foot which gives it a very stylish look. They are slip on ballets that you are requested to clean using dry cloth. If you are looking for ballets to be worn on western wears, Denill Comfortable Wedge Heel Ballet Flats for Women and Girls, is the best pick.

Extra comfort

This mesh knitted slip on ballet flats has a thermoplastic rubber that has a TPR sole which provides great traction and flexibility under feet. The upper knitted part allows your skin to breathe and thick cushioning and padding of the inner sole provides extra comfort to your feet through a long walk. If you are looking for ballet flats that can be worn for a long time period, Marc Loire Women's Athleisure Lightweight Active Wear Knitted Mesh Slip on Comfortable Casual Flat Ballerina Shoes is the one for you.