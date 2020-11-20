Comfortable and stylish harem pants

Quirky Designs

This set of 2 harem pants has very funky design on it. It is made of extremely comfortable cotton material with a loose fit. This provides optimum comfort. They are perfect for everyday use and you only require a simple top to complete the look. These harem pants have to different designs, one has a cute elephant print and the other one has a traditional look. They are perfect to wear on a casual summer day, beachwear, picnics, or any lazy day at home.

Different Colors

This harem pant pajama has a simple block color look that will suit absolutely any top. They come in a pack of yellow, blue red, white and black colors. Culture The Dignity Pants are made of super soft and comfortable polyester material. It comes in a free size and has a stretchable waist that fits comfortably. You can not only wear this at home, but also rock these pants at casual outings and informal parties. They are also suitable to be worn at any kind of exercise or workout. It is also very cost effective.

Good Quality Material

Are you looking for a plain harem pant that will suit every color? Then here is the perfect option for you. This harem pant has a very relaxed fit and is made of a good quality viscose fabric. It gives a slightly better fit as the soft fabric sticks to the body and it also gives a distinct look because of comfortable elastic on the ankles and waist. GO Colors Women’s Stretch Harem Pants is perfect to relax all day at home or go out for an aerobic exercise or a walk.

Comfortable Fit

These printed harem pants feature two very cute and cheerful designs. It has a regular fit and it is made of a comfortable non-stretchable fabric. These pants come in a pack of two and both of them have a very vibrant blue and pink color. The waist has an elastic closure and it has a comfortable mid-rise fit. Numbrave Women’s Harem Pants has a cute black butterfly print and the other one features a similar pineapple pattern. It has a very good quality and light-weight material that you can wear every day.