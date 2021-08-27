Helps relieve teething pains

This teether made of food-grade silicone is non-toxic and safe for babies. Chilling it in the fridge helps soothe your baby's sore gums quickly and easily. It is brightly colored and has the right consistency for the baby to chew. The ring is designed well from a single silicone piece, preventing choking. Its size is just right for tiny fingers to grasp and aids motor development. We noticed that the ridges on it help in grip. This product is just the right weight for baby's to hold with ease. Buy this teether to keep baby calm and happy.

A safe toy to help with growing teeth

This teether is a gel-based food-grade silicone toy. It is BPA, PVC, and latex-free, preventing allergies and making it safe to bite. It relieves teething pain as well as helps babies' jaws to develop. This product has four pieces making it economical and provides variety. These toys are lightweight and easy for babies to handle. In addition, we observed that they are brightly colored and attract babies' attention while distracting them from the pain. If you are on a budget and want variety for your baby, this teether is a must-have.

A great way to keep your baby comfortable

A teether helps with teething pain and should be engaging enough for the baby to be interested. This product does exactly that. It can be chilled and used if that's what the baby prefers. We found the cookie design to be modern, with different textures to relieve pain and increase gum stimulation. The size is large enough for small hands to hold. Made from non-toxic material, this is a safe toy for babies to chew. Consider adding this to your cart if you want a teether that relieves pain and keeps the baby occupied.

Helps baby develop strong jaws

Designed by a pediatric dentist, this teether is very flexible. The shape makes it easy to hold, while the fact that it's BPA-free tells us that it's safe for babies. We noticed that this teether reaches all areas of a baby's mouth and massages the gums well, which helps jaw development. Sore gums could be relieved by chilling the teether in the fridge. It is even dishwasher safe, making it easy, convenient to clean and maintain. This teether is small enough to use as a travel companion, making it perfect for long drives and weekend road trips. Check out this product if you want a teether that's appropriate for babies three months and over.