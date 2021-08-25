Assorted products

This DOMS Painting Kit comes with assorted products -drawing book, 12 shades color pencils, oil pastel, watercolour pens, watercolor cake, plastic crayons, extra long wax crayons and pencil kit. This will help your child imagine and create so many things. They will remain engaged and enjoy a lot.

Engaging craft kit

The Imagimake 3-in-1 Awesome Craft Kit contains multiple activities. All the activities are amazing, completely mess free and very engaging. The box is a complete kit and you would not need anything else to make the craft. All the activities are different and your child will surely love it.

Beautiful hobby bag

This Cello ColourUP Hobby Bag for Kids comes with a lot of colours and activities. This will make a perfect gift that will make your child happy. The kit contains Wax Crayons, Oil Pastel, Colour Bomb Pen and other stationery. This is non-toxic play safe material and you can leave your child to play with this. This will be an excellent gift as well.

Beautiful painting kit

This is a beautiful painting kit that your child can use to create so much. Camlin Painting Kit 199 Combo is exhaustive and has a lot of things in it that will surely encourage your child. Your child can paint so many things with it. Your child will surely love this kit and let their imagination run wild.