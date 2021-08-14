Watercolor Pencils

Faber-Castell Design Series Aquarelle Full Length Watercolor Pencils add a new level to your creativity. The brilliant colours with a silky and smooth colour laydown are all water-soluble. With a touch of the wet brush (attached) you can turn the pencil to paint and create brilliant drawings with unique colour gradients and special designs. But no need to worry if the painting lesson gets a bit messy: the pencil can be washed out of most fabrics. The pencils as such come in hexagonal shape and of course with the special SV bonding to prevent breakage. This is a pack of 48 colour shade pencils which have a break resistant lead due to a special bonding process.

Complete set

Little Toys Art Set is an amazing 46 Piece Color Kit Art Set for kids and girls with multiple coloured pens, crayons, water colors, oil pastels and pencils. Make flowers, unique characters, landscapes, and even customized greeting cards all your own fingers by using this color kit. This color kit art set consists of a plastic box with several pull-out trays containing 46 different art items including paints and brushes. It's a great way to let your child express him or herself as well as create beautiful art projects. A best educational gift for your little ones.

Excellent colours

Gift your art fanatic Kid the Luxor Drawing & Coloring Set Junior Super Combo Stationery to showcase their thoughts with some amazing artwork. This Super combo pack for kids' drawing and painting needs contains 16 art world crayons, 12 Long color pens, 3 Magic color pens, 6 water color cakes and 1 15cm scale with a pencil. So why wait to buy this amazing kit as a gift for your kid.

All in one

Shuban Art Supplies for Kids Deluxe Kids Art Set is a colored pencils set for kids. You can create beautiful effects with the vibrant colored pencils, you will find the right one to create your artwork. The box has oil pastels, colorful pencils, watercolor cakes and markers, and can give painters a variety of ways to paint. Oil Pastels are composed of rich, creamy pigment that's the artist’s choice for blending and shading. Stronger than ordinary soft pastels which means less breakage and easier clean-up.Each brush has a soft, soft tip made of durable nylon bristles that use pointed taper points to create thin lines and brush out thicker lines and strokes.This Great art set help to improve child's hands-on ability,uniform texture and perfect adhesion which results in equitable coloring.