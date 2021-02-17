Collapsible water bottles for people who want to save space

Innovative concept

The concept of collapsible water bottles breaks through the traditional plastic and stainless steel water bottle concept. These unique bottles by Baskety allow you to adjust the size as per your choice. You can carry the amount of water as per your need. They are the ultimate space saver. Baskety Collapsible Water Bottles follow an innovative concept with its folding design, BPA Free, FDA Approved, Food-Grade Silicone Leak Proof and Portable. All of this makes it easy to carry, lightweight and non-toxic. They're not only safe but tolerant, light and non-toxic too. These unique bottles allow you to squeeze them. Durable and tough, can withstand a drop, make sure you add moisture during travel or activity.

Compact size

Here’s another cute product from Funberry a leading Indo-Canadian brand of kids apparel, school gear and accessories. This funky and cool Funberry football-themed water bottle is the perfect thing to carry for anybody who loves to show their sporty side. Don’t be fooled by its small size. When extended, it can hold a little more than half a litre of water, more than enough to quench one’s thirst. Hang it on to your bag to show off your snazzy and sporty side to all. It is non-allergic, non-toxic and 100% BPA free. Funberry Football Water Bottle is ideal for children to carry to tuitions or for a quick market trip or gym use as well as its secure air-seal locks water inside perfect for both hot and cold drinks and is dishwasher safe with no plastic taste or odour.

For Backpacking

The most obvious benefit of a collapsible or foldable water bottle is that it takes up less space when you’re not using it. Making these bottles a top choice for travelling, back-packing and to have in your emergency kit. NIL KANTH - Collapsible Water Bottle is made of Medical Grade Silicone Water Bottle which can be folded to the size of a fist hence it easily fits in pocket, purse and bag. It’s safe for hot water and can be used to treat sore muscles. Best buddy for Gyms, Running, and Hiking and why give space to an empty bottle just Squeeze Drink and Fold. You can freeze it and use it as an ice pack when you get hurt or have a fever: or put hot water in, it can be used as a hot pack too. It can also be used as a mini pillow when you have a long flight.

Environment friendly

They are easy to carry. When empty a collapsible bottle can be collapsed or folded to easily fit in your bag or pocket. And even if they are not empty you can squash them. You get the benefit of not having water sloshing about as you walk when the bottle is half full. P-Plus International Collapsible Water Bottles are 100% Non-Toxic Materials, No Plastic Taste or Odour, BPA Free, FDA Approved Food-Grade Silicone and Portable as well as Leak Proof. This bottle was designed and rigorously tested for health-conscious consumers. This bottle is tough enough to survive accidental drops, also makes it safe to drink. Designed to meet the unique needs of travellers and adventurers including bikers, hikers, campers, and others.