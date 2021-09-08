Richness and inviting aroma in every sip

The finely roasted coffee beans give this coffee a rich flavour and lovely aroma. For the quality provided, this is an affordable and delicious instant coffee. This powder is bold and storing but yet light and smooth, giving it a delicate flavour. We loved the malty taste it left on the tongue. The free travel mug ensures that you enjoy coffee anywhere without worrying about spills. What's more, it also helps keep the beverage hot. So for a quick and refreshing hot coffee, add this to your cart today.

Wake up to enticing filter coffee

Filter coffee is famous in South India, and this pack brings traditional coffee to your doorstep. It has a blend of medium and dark roast coffees. A medium roast has a more balanced flavour, aroma, and a thicker body making it inviting. Dark roast coffee, on the other hand, has a smokey and bitter taste that requires habituation. It is also full of antioxidants making it a healthy choice. This pack has a brass filter traditional to south Indian coffee, which we found convenient. Transport yourself to the South of India by buying this pack today.

Coffee that you would relish

Start the day energized, invigorated, and in a good mood with this quality coffee. It features a 100% Arabica blend with a delicate taste. We liked the hints of dry fruit that come across with every sip. Thanks to it being a medium roast, the coffee has a rich dark colour and just the right amount of acidity. Another perk of this kit is the stainless steel travel mug. Now you can enjoy hot and cold coffee as you like it on the go. It allows you the freedom of sipping your favourite coffee anywhere. Try this kit to enjoy coffee even on a tight schedule.

Flavorful and beautifully packaged

This pack features a choice of four flavours from a selection that come in a lovely gift box. Suitable for coffee machines, French press or cold brew, this set has a lot on offer. Sip a cup of 'Royal India' to get the traditional taste of South Indian filter coffee. 'Arabica' coffee boasts hints of fruit and berries and has a sweet flavour that we love. We found 'French caramel' creamy and sweet, an excellent option if you have a sweet tooth. 'Belgian mocha' has a double dark chocolate flavour that is divine in coffee. If you like smooth coffee, then 'Italian hazelnut' will not disappoint. This pack has something for everyone, so grab your set today.