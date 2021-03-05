Closet organizers to your rescue

Magic Hanger Closet Organizer

Hojo comes with a perfect combo of multi-functional, multi-colour hangers. These plastic hangers can be used for multipurpose usage and create more space in your wardrobe to store. They have a modern design look and are made up of heavy-duty material which makes the hangers durable. These are super space savers since each hanger has nine sub-slots that can be used efficiently. It is great for classifying your different type of clothes. It has a 360-degree hook to meet your various need of different hanging angles, you can hang clothes freely as you like. This can save up to 80% of your wardrobe space.

Shirt Stacker Closet organizer

Prettykrafts brings an ideal stackable wardrobe organizer. It is unique and ergonomically designed. It is black and blue in colour and prevents your ironed shirts and t-shirts from having any wrinkles. It is foldable and can be collapsed when not in use, so saves a lot of space. It comes in a set of three. Each stack can hold shirts between 16 to 20 approximately. It is made-up of non-woven fabric and is very good for organizing your wardrobe, as it saves up lots of hanging space as well as shelf space. It can be kept inside your wardrobe or even outside on an open shelf.

Storage boxes for wardrobe

These storage boxes by BlushBees are your ultimate organizers. They come in a set of 3 and have a capacity of 44 litres. These storage boxes help you put your clothing, sarees, garments, bed sheets and other household objects in order tidily. Can be kept inside your wardrobe, under your bed or even on top of your almirah. A fully zippered closure protects contents from dust, pest and moisture while the clear window allows you to see contents at a glance. It has an easy one-minute installation which is very convenient. Due to its metal framing, it is sturdy and durable and can take heavy weights above it. Two carry handles are given for easy handling. They are stackable and have a clear view side to increase functionality.

Fabric Drawer Organizers

Amazon basics approved these 5 wide drawers replaceable are super handy and lightweight. This lightweight, space-saving set of drawers is perfect for keeping articles of clothing, accessories, and other items neatly organized and at your fingertips. When set in the Amazon Basics Fabric Storage Organizer sturdy steel frame, the fabric drawers are a simple solution for everyday storage. To clean, wipe down with a damp cloth. They are removable fabric drawers and are a great choice for dorm rooms, kid’s rooms, bedrooms, closets, and much more.