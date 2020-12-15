Climbing ropes for complete body exercise

A very heavy duty rope

A battle rope made from high quality 100% virgin grade polymers that provides the rope excellent strength and can withstand heavy workout. It is 30 feet long and 1.5 inches thick, having the weight of 6-7kgs that gives smooth wave formation that is suitable for heavy workouts that gives a jerk and injury-free exercise. If you are looking for an aerobic or strength-based exercise that will give you an effective full-body workout in just 15 minutes, ESSKAY UTTAM Rope Pro Black Battle Rope is the one for you.

Safe for all body parts

A high-quality polypropylene rope that has a strong construction and excellent finish that is completely safe for the whole body. It is 10ft long and has a thickness of 1.5 inches having a high-quality hard steel handle with a rubber sheath for grip and durability. If you are looking for a climbing rope that is best suitable for beginner bodyweight training, air yoga that is suitable for outdoor and indoor use, AZUKA Fitness Climbing Rope is the one for you.

Static outdoor survival rope

If you are a very adventurous person who keeps on going hiking, mountain climbings, one of the essential things for you is a rope. This product is made from 100% nylon inner core and an outer sheath made from high-density polyester making it an excellent combination of strength and durability. It is 8.5mm thick and 10 meters long having 5% static elongation that has a heavy maximum pull strength of 2500kgs. Military Green Static Climbing Rope for Outdoor Survival is the best pick for all adventure sports enthusiasts.

Indoor workout rope

A heavy duty climbing rope made from authentic manila hemp material that provides a strong natural grip to the users. It has a strength to support weight up to 250gs and does not need a mounting bracket as it has a spliced knotted loop that can be easily knotted to any anchoring loop. Dolphy Gym Fitness Training Climbing Rope IS 15 Ft in length and has a thickness of 1.5 inches. It is best fit for indoor and gym use.