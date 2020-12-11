Climbing ropes for all your adventures

Tough cord

It is a prusik cord and comes in the colour blue. It is generally used for prusik knot on a rope greater than 10mm rope. The breaking strength is 650 kgf. This is ideal for caving activities and cave explorations. So basically prusik cords are a staple of rock climbing, safety, and rescue. These cords, also called as cordelettes or tag lines or ice threads, and low stretch cords are the choice for anchors, tie downs, hauling or fixing equipment in the field. This is safe and durable and can be used easily.

Iron Handle Climbing Rope

This Roxan piece of equipment is a climbing rope which also comes with an iron handle which increases its functionality. The length of the rope is 10 ft. The rope comes with 38 mm Thickness. The rope is durable and long lasting which makes the purchase worth. This rope can be used for various outdoor as well as indoor activities. It looks great and also has good strength. The iron handle acts as an added advantage. It is light weight and sturdy. It will help you achieve all the goals you set for the adventure activities you want to do.

Jute climbing rope

The Efit Climbing Rope is a sturdy and thick jute climbing rope. It also comes with a hook which helps to perform particular difficult tasks with ease. It is thick and hooks are made of metal with bolts to increase the durability. This can be used by adults as well as by kids. This is ideal for caving activities and cave explorations. This rope can be used for various outdoor as well as indoor activities. This will help you achieve the goal set for each of your activity. This is a climbing rope you can actually trust and use for rappelling or other activities.

White Climbing rope

The climbing rope by Motlilal Dulichand is white in colour. The diameter is 10mm which makes it comfortable and strong to hold. It is 50 meters long so you can use it for numerous outdoor activities. The breaking strength 17.5 kn and climbing rope is made up of polyester material. The climbing rope can be used for rappelling and zip lining. It can also be used for numerous other outdoor as well as indoor activities. It can be used by adults as well as by kids. The material makes the rope long lasting and durable. The rope can carry up to 1,000 kgs.