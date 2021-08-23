Classic styled mugs that are microwave-safe

These mugs are beautifully crafted and have a pleasing aesthetic. The cups are big enough to hold 190ml of your favourite beverage and are microwave safe making them easy to reheat on a cold day. They have an elegant look that is sure to be appreciated at the breakfast table. They can easily be cleaned in a dishwasher, making them convenient to use and easy to clean after every use. Lightweight and durable, they are perfect for enjoying your first cup of hot tea or coffee in the morning. Buy this Set of glass mugs for their great looks and functionality.

https://www.amazon.in/Borosil-Vision-Classic-Mug-Set/dp/B07HJ7T925/

Perfect for coffee lovers

These tall mugs are manufactured from high-grade glass and have a large capacity. Tall and elegantly shaped, they look beautiful in your hand or placed on a coffee table. The simple design gives the mug an understated look that is pleasing to the eye while also being practical. The coffee mug comes with a sleek, sturdy-looking handle to hold it. The handle almost runs the length of the mug, ensuring your fingers wrap around it for a firm grip. Buy these mugs if you love a large mug of tea and coffee to keep you company as you work or read.

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07J596C1M/

For an elegant gifting idea

This mug comes in a set of 6 pieces. The glass mugs are crystal clear, so you can enjoy how your tea, coffee, iced drink or matcha looks as you want their flavour. For example, some beverages, like a three-layer latte macchiato, have to be seen and tasted to appreciate their complexity and blend. The mugs rim has a squarish look which sets it apart from the other mugs in your kitchen. The glass is manufactured by a process that uses no lead or toxic chemicals, perfect for gifting a loved one on a special occasion.

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07QHLKMLM/

Build a coffee corner

This mug is suited for hot and cold drinks and can be a chic addition to any office or home coffee corner. It has a squarish body and base that gives its design a modern twist. A square base offers a mug, better balance when it's set down on a table and prevents it from wobbling. In addition, the glass is strong enough to withstand extreme temperatures, so heating in a microwave or putting it in the fridge can be done quickly and easily at any time. Buy this if you're looking for a cup that is comfortable to hold with a modern design.

https://www.amazon.in/JK-Presenting-Material-Kitchen-Transparent/dp/B08TWMZ6Q4/