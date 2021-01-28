Clean gently with these glycerin soaps

An instant remedy to revitalize your skin

Enriched with glycerine and almond oil, this soap moisturises your skin from deep within, giving you that youthful radiance you've always wanted. The ingredients used to make this soap keep it from drying out, thus revitalizing your skin. It has a very subtle scent of honey and almond that doesn't overpower your bathing experience. Perfect for body and face application, lather and apply generously to the skin and then gently massage. For best results, work up a rich lather and leave for 2 minutes before wash. This one is suitable for dry skin type.

Fights 100* disease-causing germs

This soap uses glycerine that locks in your skin's natural moisture and prevents it from over-drying. More importantly, the unique and effective formula used to make this soap provides effective germ protection that safeguards you from 100 disease-causing germs.* Suitable for face and body use, lather and apply generously all over your body to wash away all germs and give your soft skin and that fresh feeling. Available in a value-for-money pack of 5, this one is a great choice for germ protection.

An exfoliant to nourish your skin

An excellent exfoliant with the ability to remove dead skin cells along with the extraction of dirt and grime, charcoal soap is effective for the treatment of dry, cracked skin. It extracts any excess oil on your face or body and also moisturizes and nourishes it from deep within. Regular use of this soap will help in the absorption of skin impurities and prevent your skin from breaking out or drying up. Suitable for all skin types, pick this one up for its effective benefits and Ayurvedic formula.

Enriches your skin and prevent dry skin conditions

This rose-shaped natural soap is made using glycerin. Regular use of this soap whether on the body or face will leave your skin moisturized and make it soft and supple. Its formula is crafted to benefit anyone who is suffering from dry skin conditions like acne, dermatitis (eczema), dry skin, psoriasis, and rosacea. Glycerin further boosts your skin to give it an even tone and texture, it may also reduce the appearance of fine lines and other surface blemishes. Pick this one if you are looking for a natural remedy to even out your skin tone and leave your skin soft and moisturized.