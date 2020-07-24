Classy women's watches to buy or gift

Redefined feminine chic

Making good on its promise of delivering exquisite timepieces that you can love for years and years is this Fossil Jacqueline watch. This one stays true to the traditional style of analogue watches but with a slight twist. The swanky floral pattern prominently featured across the watch face, and the strap gives it a premium upgrade and is precisely what you need to amp up any day or night look in minutes. If you want to exude a calm air of effortless femininity, the beautiful symmetry of this watch is right for you.

Stay stylishly on-trend

From the makers of affordable luxury timepieces Timex, this is one of the trendiest watches around. The rose gold sheen and delicate dial design make it a real winner with everyone. The stainless steel metal band also in that delightful blush colour helps you level up your casual or formal dressing just by slipping it onto your wrist. Plus this 50-meter water-resistant watch can easily withstand accidental splashes of water. Elegant and well-crafted, this one is an easy winner all around.

A watch that doubles as jewellery

There's a lot to love about this Fastrack watch. This stunning black-dialled timepiece features a neat logo with slim hands, glass dial and stainless steel strap that resembles a bracelet. It harnesses the reliability of quartz movement in its workings while the compact built compliments a variety of looks and gives you a polished appearance. The minimalist analogue design is round, unfussy and has a distinctly premium feel. For ladies that love the crisp look of a metal watch strap and a watch that does what it promises, this is the one for you.

For the kitsch lover

The watch category can be pretty standard most often. Still, quirky Indian brand Chumbak has decidedly shaken things up with its line of unabashedly colourful watches that will make you smile every time you check the time. This one has a multicoloured all-over Aztech print that adds instant interest and fun to any look. Style this analogue watch with western wear or ethnic prints for some ultimate cool value. Besides the creative presentation box makes it an excellent festive time, or graduation gift you can be sure will be loved.