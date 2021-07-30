All-natural

Dailyobjects khaki beige skipper sleeve is spacious enough to fit MacBook Pro 15-Inch, MacBook Pro 16-inch, Google PixelBook Go, Google Pixel, Microsoft Surface-3 15Inch or any 13-14inch Laptop or iPad with ease. The sleeve is cut out from natural and eco-friendly cotton canvas fabric with an inner lining of printed cotton and full grain-based leather pullers and a metal zip for closure. The contrasting inner slip pockets are suitable to organize the cables.

Hybrid sleeve

Red lemon hybrid sleeve is designed from natural wooden fabrics coated with neoprene while the interiors are lined with extremely soft faux fur. The soft interiors are spacious and protect any 15.6 in laptop or electronic gadgets from scratches and mitigate shocks. To increase its utility, there are zipped compartments in the front that can store cables, stationery or any essentials and an inner compartment at the back to keep any kind of important documents safe. This sophisticated-looking sleeve can be carried alone or put in a bag for travel.

Nylon sleeve

MOCA nylon sleeve bags have a slim and chic look. The pouch is made with premium quality polyester material with a zipped compartment for the convenience of accessing the laptop. The interiors have a foam padding layer inside the soft velvet-like fleece fabric lining to protect the device from scratches, dust, dirt or impact. The 13in sleeve also has a 9.25in vertical side pocket to store other essentials. This sleeve is compatible with any electronic device like laptops or ipads that are compliant with its dimension.

Splash proof

Scarters original splash-proof laptop sleeve is sleek and the matte finish gives it a more professional look. The main compartment can be easily accessed by a simple flap mechanism. It also houses a smaller pocket to store other essentials. The soft thick fabric lining in the interiors protects the device from shocks or scratches so the device can be carried along without any concern about damage. This laptop sleeve is available in variable dimensions according to the requirement.