Classic traditional anklets for women

Silver plating

These beautiful Aanya centric indian traditional anklets are silver plated. These payal have attached ghungroo. These rich looking, high quality imitation anklets are made of skin friendly white metal with pure silver coating. Anklets are the most beautiful ornament for women. They are classic, elegant and trendy. It will add grace, elegance in your looks. These jingling anklets will definitely enhance your personality in traditional functions, daily, casual, party & festive uses with your traditional, casual, party wear attires.

Kashmiri payal

Fresh vibes brings these traditional Indian Kashmiri payal. If you love traditional Kashmiri design and Indian style leg anklet, then this is the best choice. It is designed with heavy silver for women with jhalar and fancy ghungroo. This cashmere silver ladies payal looks exceptionally good with all Indian outfits like suits, sarees and lehenga. It is heavy in look but light in weight and truly durable, this woman’s anklet with ghungroo is the latest design in the market and looks good on one and all. Stylish and trendy, this pair of silver payal is suitable for girls and women of all ages.

Excellent design

These anklets are from Charms. These ghungroo are non-precious metal gold plated anklets for women and girls. Charms has brought a very unique pair of traditional as well as fashion jewellery with the suitable pockets of every woman. A mere look will be enough for you to fall in love with these pretty anklets from charms. It is made from antique gold plated alloy, these anklets are durable and have an excellent finish. It is golden in colour. It is skin friendly since it is nickel free and lead free as per international standards. Anti-allergic and safe for skin. It is made in india.

Kundan studded anklet

These anklets are by Shining Diva. They are Gold Plated Anklets for Women. It features a 26cm length which fits almost every ankle out there. It is anti-allergic which makes it safe for the skin. In addition to these, it is lightweight and easy to carry. This pair of anklets is studded with kundan stones. Kundan jewellery with its intricately crafted designs has forever fascinated fashion-enthusiasts and will make you look fascinating while keeping your traditional essence intact. This pair of anklets has a unique pattern and design and are equipped with multiple ghungroos.