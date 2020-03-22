Chopping made easy with these beautiful kitchen essentials

Amazon Brand - Solimo Plastic Cutting/Chopping Board

Safe and able to withstand a lot of wear and tear, we found the Solimo Plastic Chopping Board to be perfect for everyday use. Made from high-quality, food-grade Polypropylene plastic, its rugged texture on the front side allows excellent grip especially when it comes to chopping and halving fruits and vegetables. Its classic shape and design also make it easy to clean and store. In fact, this lightweight chopping board is also dishwasher-safe making it low maintenance and perfect for the busiest kitchen. This one is for the keeps, and would recommend it 9 times out of 10!

Waldorf 2-in-1 18/10 Steel Clever Cutter Kitchen Knife Food Chopper and Chopping Board with Locking Hinge

This combo is to die for! When you need one implement to do the job of many, this is where you turn. This unique cutting solution for all kinds of fruits, vegetables and meats, is fantastically designed. Sharp stainless-steel blades, a clever 2-in-1 cutter and chopping board all come together to help you sail through meal time preparations. Whether you are getting ready for a party or cutting, and slicing away before dinner, we found plenty of great reasons to ditch traditional cutting implements and try something new. Novice or pro- this ergonomically designed tool is just what the masterchef ordered!

LIOMES Cutting Chopping Board/Washing Bowl

Never drop another piece of precious fruits or veggies on the floor again. Made from high-quality, BPA-free, PP plastic and siliconized rubber, the smart container is antimicrobial, lightweight, does not retain odours and is safe for food. Uniquely designed, this chopping board transforms into the perfect cleaning basket. We also found it useful as a makeshift ice bath or a debris gathering chopping board at an outdoor picnic. Spill-proof trenches prevent liquid overflow while its non-porous nature goes easy on your knives and blades. Made of highly durable materials, this premium quality board feels like it will not crack, warp or split, offering years of uninterrupted use. In our opinion, this is a great buy for a great kitchen space!

Coinfinitive 5 PCS Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Sharpener & Free Wooden Chopping Board for Vegetable & Meat Cutting Knife

When working in the kitchen, you need implements that work well, that you can trust and that last you a long, long time. This amazing knife set includes a chef’s knife, a boning knife, a utility knife, a paring knife and scissors all conveniently placed in a wooden block for storage. Handy for all kinds of everyday chopping, slicing, mincing and pairing jobs, the ergonomically handles and design were grippy even for the clumsiest among us. The high-quality serrations in the sharp stainless blades ensure extra sharpness that makes cutting easy. Whether you are a homemaker or a professional chef this knife set along with the fine chopping board is just what you need to complete your kitchen today.

