Choose The Best Table Tennis Balls To Give Your Game An Extra Edge

On The Spin

If you are playing table tennis competitively (or are aspiring to do so), then you should definitely be using the new plastic table tennis balls every time, so that you maintain the consistency of your game. Besides, you need a ball that sustains the pace of the game through an extended period of time. The GKI Superb 3 Star ABS Plastic “40+” is that perfect ball. With it’s consistent bounce and tough exterior, this ball helps players fine tune their shot over a long period of time. With GKI’s stamp of quality, this table tennis ball is perfect to help build your game..

It’s A Smash Hit

Konex has a reputation for making great sports products. That holds true for the Konex Synthetic Table Tennis Ball that has the consistent behaviour and bounce that makes a good ball. Made from synthetic materials, the Konex Table Tennis Ball is designed to not distort as easily as some other products. Besides not wilting under the force of your shots, the Konex Table Tennis Ball has the strength and structure to last you through many games and practice sessions.

Make The Right Shot

The Donic Coach P40+ Plastic Table Tennis Ball makes your game come alive. These balls are characterized by high strength, which makes them excellent training balls. The tensile outer strength also means that the balls transmit power efficiently, giving your shots the zip and control needed to win. The 40 mm diameter also makes this ball the perfect size for players of all competency levels. Time to get yours today!

Bring Your Skills To The Table

If you are playing table tennis competitively (or are aspiring to do so), then you should definitely be using the new plastic table tennis balls every time so that you maintain the consistency of your game in the beginning. This Stiga TT ball of six is for beginners. Made of celluloid, the balls are water resistant too and have a great price point as well. Their consistent bounce will give players the confidence to play their shots in any match condition. It’s the right choice, for those looking to make the step up. .