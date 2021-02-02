Chocolate Milk Drinks every child will love

Healthy Mind and Body

From the trusted house of Amul, comes a delicious whey-based malt additive that can be stirred into hot or cold milk. Unlike most children's drinks on the market, Amul Pro contains DHA or Docoashexoenoic Acid, an essential fatty acid used to aid in the development and function of the brain. Depending on the age of your child, a scoop or two also contains proteins, calcium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin B2. Whey protein, which contains all essential amino acids, gives your child an added boost of nourishment.

Healthy and delicious

We love how the flavour of this chocolate drink reminds us of eating a Cadbury five star bar. However, this drink does a lot more for your child than just taste good. The malt additive is enriched with calcium and phosphorous which translates into good bone health. It also contains the required amount of Iron folate and Vitamin B12, which aids the formation of haemoglobin. This drink is perfect for active, sporty children who spend hours on the basketball court or cricket pitch – the proteins in it help build and repair muscle.

Complete nutrition

Children between the ages of 7 and 14 experience a second growth spurt, so it's important that their morning milk meets the demands of their bodies. That's where Pediasure 7+ comes in. This chocolate flavoured formula is made from oats and almonds and is rich in essential nutrients. Packed with high-quality protein, this drink helps your child develop strength and aids bone growth. It also enhances muscle mass and aids brain development. Since it's clinically tested, you can rest assured that this drink is as nutritious as it is tasty.

Chocolate goodness

Nutrilite from Amway is a delicious and healthy chocolate drink packed with proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Over time, this drink will help in the development of strong bones and muscles. healthy teeth, good skin and better vision. It will also help your child do well at school since it contains vitamins that bolster brain development. However, what sold us on the merits of this drink is that it is low fat, so your child gets the nutrients they need but without additional calories.