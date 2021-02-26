Chisel tip highlighters for all your coloring needs

For a comfortable pen-like feel

We loved the smooth highlighting and effortless underlining of any one of these 24 highlighters. The ergonomic build and rich color make it great for everything from school and home to office and even art. We've used these highlighters to call out introductory notes in your textbooks, mark out important information on reports and even used it for the weekly home chores calendar. Great Value for money, buy these to stash all-around your house, office, and even your backpack for easy use.

The prettiest colors you'll ever see

Make bold or fine lines, refill when empty, and leave the cap open without it drying out - it doesn't get better than this! Pigmented and excellent for hand lettering, bullet journals and drawing intricate and detailed patterns, these trendy, tinted highlighters will soon become your favorites. The patented anti-smudge ink technology makes them a dream to use on various surfaces while the sturdy tip ensures you will be able to enjoy them for a long, long time.

Trendy pastel highlighting shades

These set colors are also undeniably pretty and great for everything from marking notes to journaling. High-quality ink and a sharp, sturdy tip make highlighting smooth, snag-free, and doesn't bleed through thicker paper and makes. We loved how long-lasting and pretty these pens were. Popular and highly recommended, these chisel-tipped markers make practicing calligraphy so much more enjoyable. Whether you're doing graphs or lettering, get this one if you want to add delicate pastel details to beautiful all your documents.

Bright and beautiful highlighters

Just because you are on a budget doesn't mean you can't get a great marker. We think it makes all the difference when your marker glides smoothly, allows the right amount of ink to flow, and can be easily refilled when running low. These markers are refillable with Faber-castell text liner ink and have a chisel tip. This gives you the option of 3 line widths and works effortlessly on all kinds of paper. If you're looking for bright, eye-catching colors at a pocket-friendly price, these are highly recommended.