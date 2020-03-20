Casual tees for your all-year wardrobe

Chromozome Men's Plain Regular Fit T-Shirt (Pack of 3)

Looking for those perfect all round Tees? The Chromozome Regular Fits make it to our list for their great fit. From lounging around streaming your favourite movies, to wearing it as layer under some more stylish pieces, these basics are a must have. Available in a variety of colors in packs of 3, made in 100% cotton at a great price, we would say it's a steal!

Van Heusen Men's Solid Regular Fit Polo

Named for its association with the elite sport, these half sleeved Polos are both polished yet casual. In a cool everyday fit, they are available in a variety of colors, with stripe detailing making them very versatile. If you are looking for Polos to transition effortlessly from the day to night, then these are your best bet. Be it a family lunch, a date or late evening party, we recommend having a Van Heusen Polo in your wardrobe at all times. Made of 100% cotton, they are also easy to maintain with light machine washes.

AMERICAN CREW Men's Polo Collar T-Shirt

Looking for something a little more polished and understated? Instead of just picking black, try a splash of colour with this lightweight polo that makes the transition from winter to summer, very stylish indeed. Featuring number 3 applique in contrasting colours on the sleeve, the classic solid polo gets a well-deserved update with this American Crew design.

A superior cotton rich blend with optimal polyester blending means this shirt with its ribbed collar and three-button placket will keep you comfortable all day long. The short-ribbed sleeves and regular fit work for every body type. We recommend the American Crew Polos for a more put together outing.

Fenoix Men's Cotton T-Shirt



Long sleeves to protect you from the sun and a fantastic fit makes these bold tees very impressive. Looking for something more relaxed and fun? These long sleeve basics make for that perfect post 6pm companion. Be it a games night, family gathering, date or even travel, the sporty Fenoix is it. The chic choice of design elements, clean cut and cool cotton fabrics made it both absorbent and breathable - an optimal pick to beat hot and sticky weather every time! Prized for its comfort and easy care, we think the Fenoix Men's Cotton T-Shirt makes it easy.

