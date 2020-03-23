Casual shirts to keep you cool

FINIVO FASHION Men's Cotton Casual Shirt

If you're heading off to a formal event, or maybe even an hour of cocktails with clients, you'll need something a little dressier than your daily business shirt. Formal dress shirts are quite similar to white business shirts, but a lot more versatile. This regular fit 100% cotton shirt is the perfect summer/spring look. Long sleeves give it a polished look while the sharp colour and funky print give it an interesting, creative look. Maintenance is easy as you can machine or hand wash in cold water, avoid bleach and wash with similar colour. Put it on and get dapper real quick!

Dennis Lingo Men's Cotton Black Solid Casual Shirt

You may or may not have a dress code in your office but this Dennis Lingo shirt is the most basic type of work shirt. A long-sleeved shirt and sharp cut means you can’t go wrong with this great shirt. This classic long-sleeve look will take you through the most professional environments and transition easily into something for the evening after work. The cotton fabric makes this a stellar choice even when it’s hot outside. The dark colour makes this shirt so versatile that you stock up on more than one of these to take you through the whole year with ease. Go on and buy it now for a comfortable wear anytime you need!

Allen Solly Men's Plain Slim Fit Casual Shirt

Dressing for the hot weather usually means there's lighter fabrics and shorter sleeves. But this doesn’t apply to the folks working a 9-5 job. This beautifully blue jewel toned shirt will brighten up your style even as the sun heats up the outdoors and makes us sweat. Slim fit and button-front makes this one appropriate for casual weekends, work, and weddings as well. Be photo or interview ready in minutes with this cool shirt that comes in a wide range of colours and is also available in plus size from size 46/XXL onwards. You now have the perfect reason to get excited for summer's arrival, as this shirt is sure to become your staple once you wear it!

Indorama Men's Cotton Casual Shirt for Men Full Sleeves

Oh yes, you can wear grey in the summer months! Just lighten up the fabric and pick something with a little interest like a shortened sleeve, a cool collar or some colour play. Elevate your all-black wardrobe with the delightfully summer-friendly smokey grey and navy contrast shirt. Wear in office as a full-sleeved shirt, and roll them up for an evening event to reveal the classic navy underside. The slim fit makes it flattering for most body types while the high-quality, 100% cotton fabric and stitching will keep you cool in spite of the humidity. Hand wash in cold water, tumble dry on low heat and iron with minimal heat to get years of wear from this cool pick. You will not get enough of this once it is on you, mark our words!

