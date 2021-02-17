Cases to protect your Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Shock protection

This Generic Whitley’s case is specially designed for Bose Soundlink Revolve. The case is made of 3mm thickness of water-resisting punching material which is water and dustproof. It even protects your speaker from shock and vibration. The design is very simple, secure, and easily accessible to the speaker. It has a mountaineering buckle design and is easy to carry. Good for people who travel outdoors a lot.

Durable

The Store2508 is specially designed for Bose Soundlink Revolve. The case comes with strapped pockets that can store your charger & charger cable. There is a carrying handle which makes it easier and safer to carry the speaker. The case is shockproof, stylish and durable. It provides effective protection and storage. The premium Hard EVA case protects and stores the Bose Soundlink Revolve, charger and charging cable. This is a hard case that provides you extra protection. It’s a good buy for people who travel on public transport.

Exclusive case

The Taslar Hard EVA Box is compatible only for Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker. It is made of premium hard EVA material. It stores and protects Bose SoundLink Revolve when you carry it around. It has a classic zipper convenience for easy opening and closing. The anti-static, shockproof layer is present to avoid any damages or scratches caused by accidentally bumping, dropping, or pressure. It will protect your speakers very well.

Additional storage

This AmazonBasics is a travel and storage case for Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker and accessories. The case has a hard-shell design with EVA construction, padded interior and secure closure. It protects your device from scratches, dents, and other damage. There are additional compartments for cables, charging cradle, and other accessories. The case is great for travel and securing it at home.