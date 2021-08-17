Nourishes hair to repair external damage

This hair fall rescue shampoo is specially formulated for brittle hair that is prone to hair fall. It comes with Nutrilock Actives that hydrate your locks straight from the root to repair damage from pollution, dust and extreme heat. This product has been proven to lower hair fall by up to 98%. It also comes in big size with a volume of 1 L, so you don’t have to repurchase as often. So if you’re looking for a shampoo that will strengthen your hair and give you long term results, this is the one for you.

Formulated with powerful natural oils

This shampoo harnesses the power of three powerful natural oils to help combat hair fall and revive your locks. It contains red onion oil extract, black seed oil promoting hair growth, and argan oil for hydration. Besides that, it has been formulated without any parabens, added colours or mineral oil to safeguard your hair from any nasty additions. This shampoo is great at stripping away buildup on your hair and will leave it feeling soft and moisturized after each wash. If you’re working on having strong, lustrous hair, go for this one without a doubt.

Enriched with herbs that promote hair growth

This shampoo is a potent concoction that will help promote hair follicle growth and allows your strands to get more substantial right from the root. It also helps with controlling hair fall and, over time, helps to smoothen hair texture. It has been enriched with Bhringraj and Palasha, two powerful Ayurvedic herbs that encourage hair growth and reduce breakage with continued use. It is suitable to use for both men and women. So if you’re looking for a hair fall shampoo that lathers well and has a refreshing mild scent, go for this one.

Bhringraj-enriched hair fall treatment

This shampoo has been made using handpicked Ayurvedic herbs that help combat hair fall and breakage. The base ingredient is Bhringaraj, which has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to reduce hair fall. Every bottle is said to contain 9 full bhringraj plant extracts, 6 powerful herbs and essential oil. A popular choice for those dealing with hair fall issues, this shampoo is also free from any parabens, synthetic dyes or perfumes. So you can rest assured that your hair gets the care it deserves.