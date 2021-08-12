Your feet need pampering too

This foot scrub, created with natural ingredients like robusta coffee powder, Himalayan pink salt and sugar, gently exfoliates your feet. The exfoliant gets rid of dead skin cells while deeply nourishing your skin. The addition of oils like almond, argan and coconut helps soften and moisturise your skin. The scrub is gentle on your skin and only uses natural ingredients to achieve amazing results. It has the approval of the FDA in the United States for added reassurance. Buy this foot scrub to repair and soften your feet.

For beautiful looking feet

This foot scrub helps in soothing and calming your skin. Its formula contains oil extracts like almond and jojoba. Jojoba oil is a popular extract because of its moisturising capabilities and the number of vitamins and minerals it contains. Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that can help protect your skin from early ageing. The unique formula helps in skin regeneration to give you smooth, supple skin. Animal lovers will be happy to know that the foot scrub is not tested on animals. Buy it for dry, flaky skin.

Relax with this aromatic scrub

This foot scrub is formulated with a blend of essential oils, herbs, and volcanic rock granules. Lemongrass, one of the herbs the scrub contains, has antiseptic and astringent properties that effortlessly clean your skin pores. Massaging your feet with this lemongrass scrub will also tone your skin and ease tense muscles. The antioxidants present in walnut, another ingredient the scrub contains, helps fight free radicals that are known to cause skin problems. The addition of the volcanic rock granules helps to gently exfoliate your skin, allowing it to breathe. Buy it to relax your stressed out feet.

For feet that make you smile

This foot scrub will leave your feet looking rejuvenated with its conditioning formula. The scrub contains oils like basil, tea tree and verbena. Tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties that help in healing minor skin inflammations. Basil oil helps in balancing the skin tone and moisturising your feet. The formula also contains the goodness of apricots. Apricots contain vitamin A, vitamin C, and lycopene, which are effective antioxidants. They help in delaying the signs of ageing by hydrating your skin from deep within. Buy it to rejuvenate tired-looking feet.