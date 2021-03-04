Care for long hair with these top hair oils

Best for long hair

Amla is a rich source of Vitamin C and has plenty of antioxidants to strengthen hair from root to tip naturally. Sulfate-free and affordably priced, this oil suits all hair types and can be easily used by both men and women. A weekly massage with this oil will do wonders to moisturize and strengthen your hair from root to tip. Mildly fragranced and non-greasy, this is the oil you need to help your hair grow long and healthy quickly.

Best for damage recovery

Blow dryer, flat irons, hot tongs and other hair tools can leave your hair feeling overworked and not loved enough. This is where Dabur Vatika Naturals Aloe Vera hair oil comes to the rescue. Enriched with the goodness of 7 ayurvedic herbs it delivers nutrient-rich nourishment and moisturizing from aloe vera directly to the roots of hair follicles. The potent mix of Amla, neem, mandukaparni and others work together to strengthen hair, stimulate hair growth, reduce dandruff, repair hair damage and more leave hair visibly healthy. If you're looking for a therapeutic oil to make your hair soft and smooth, this is it.

Best for hair growth

Clinically proven to regrow hair in just four months of regular use, men and women can use this ayurvedic medicine. Easy to use with all hair types, it reduces hair fall and is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, synthetic dyes and artificial fragrance. Pure, cold-pressed coconut oil is infused with 11 herbs and kept in the sunlight to cure for 7-days. Every bottle is equipped with an innovative selfie comb to evenly distribute the oil to the roots of the hair to ensure no wastage. Buy this to solve many hair problems with one great oil.

Best multitasking oil

This multi-purpose oil can be used for your hair, body, treating dry and brittle nails and even your eyelashes and brows. No matter how you use it, you'll have healthier and shinier hair! Made from the real castor seed, it is sourced directly from artisanal farmers in India and Cold-pressed through a process of Hexane-free extraction. This is what gives it its beautiful golden color. The flip-top cap makes it easy to use even with one hand while the comb applicator helps the better distribution of the oil through the scalp. If you're hoping for softer, more manageable hair without tangles and breakage, this is it.