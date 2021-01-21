Car oil to keep your engine running smoothly

The right engine oil is essential to maintaining your engine and keep your car running well. There are several excellent options available today, and choosing one can be a confusing task. To make your decision easier, we have done the hard work and tested several oils from different manufacturers. Here’s a list of the top four oils that will ensure your car’s engine always delivers peak performance.

Professional grade lubrication and protection [5W-40]

When it comes to keeping your car’s engine in great shape, it doesn’t get better than this. Recommended by experts worldwide, this oil can help you increase the lifespan of your car’s engine. Engineered to reduce friction in your car’s engine, it offers advanced protection from general wear. We were impressed with the improvements we noticed after using this oil. After testing it in both petrol and diesel engines, we found that it contributes to a cleaner, healthier engine, quicker startups, better fuel economy and a quieter ride with fewer vibrations. At an affordable price, this 3.5l pack is just the right amount for most car types.

If you’re looking for efficient engine oil that delivers exceptional results, pick this one.

Advanced protection in all conditions [Wide compatibility]

Suitable for use in a range of weather conditions, this oil is thin enough to flow at low temperatures and delivers top performance at high temperatures. You can have peace of mind when it comes to its compatibility as this oil is compatible with all petrol and diesel engine types including ones using biodiesel and ethanol/gasoline blends. Developed using advanced technology, this oil gets activated by high pressure and temperature to provide your car’s engine with optimum lubrication. We love that the container has two carrying handles that make it easy to pour and avoid messy spills.

For an engine oil that offers an ideal balance of protection and performance, we highly recommend buying this one.

Best for diesel engines [Value for money]

Formulated to withstand the wear and tear of a diesel engine, this oil offers optimum lubrication. It features an SAE rating of 15W-40 so you can safely use it in most diesel engines including modern turbocharged and intercooled vehicles. You won’t have to stress about soot induced engine damage as this multi-grade engine oil’s formulation boasts enhanced soot handling capacity. The additives in the oil make it suitable for cars using high sulphur content fuels and contributes to lower emissions. For a premium oil at a low price, this oil offers excellent value.

If you’re looking for affordable oil to keep your diesel engines in the best of health, you can’t go wrong buying this one.

Best for Maruti cars [High viscosity]

Meeting SAE 20W-40 and OEM requirements, this high-performance engine oil is recommended by Maruti for its range of petrol vehicles. It features a stable blend of high viscosity base oils and additives that keep your engine well lubricated and is ideal for Indian weather conditions. Being a thick oil it offers outstanding thermal resistance and helps to protect your engine while keeping the insides clean. Thanks to its excellent energy efficiency, oxidation stability, and superior sludge control, you can benefit from improved fuel savings in the long run.

If you’re looking for high-quality engine oil for your petrol vehicle, you should buy this one.