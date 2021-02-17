Car beds to relax while on on the move

Durable fabric

The KBR Car Travel Bed is made of high PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) quality, sleek black flocked material that feels like soft feathers. It is durable and tear-resistant fabric and it transforms your car back seat into a comfortable and luxurious bed. This inflatable mattress has a high load-bearing capacity of up to 300kg and it allows 2 adults to easily share the space or you can create the space for multiple kids as a play area during a long journey or your road trip. The car mattress is multifunctional and can be used in SUVs or a Van to create more room. It includes two air pillows and an electric pump.

Luxurious feel

JONTUS’s air bed is made up of PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) and sleek black flocked material which makes it soft. The material is tear-resistant. You can transform the back of your car into a luxurious bed in no time. It has a super load-bearing capacity and holds up to 300kg. Two adults can share the space without any ease. The bed can be used in SUVs and minivans. It includes two air pillows and an electric pump. Great for people who want to sleep in luxury when they travel.

Multi-functional

HSR’s air bed is comprised of PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) and smooth black rushed material which makes it delicate. The material is tear-safe. It transforms your car back seat into a comfortable bed. It is multifunctional and is ideal to be used in any type of SUV and minivans. Space can be shared by two adults. It includes two air pillows, a repair kit and an electric pump. It’s great for families with different car models.

Soft feel

Next Style’s air bed is divided into two parts- bed and base; it can be used separately when needed. It can be used for a road trip, camping, outdoor activities, and rest in the car. The mattress is wear-proof, impact-resistant, moisture resistant, eco-friendly, easy to clean, lightweight, and foldable. The bed provides a soft and comfortable texture feeling. It includes two air pillows and an electric pump. Great bed for the environmentalist.