Durable fabric

The KBR Car Travel Bed is made of high PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) quality, sleek black flocked material which feels like soft feathers. It is durable and tear-resistant fabric and it transforms your car back seat into a comfortable and luxurious bed. This inflatable mattress has a high load-bearing capacity of up to 300kg and it allows 2 adults to easily share the space or you can create the space for multiple kids as a play area during a long journey or your road trip. The car mattress is multifunctional and can be used in SUVs or a Van to create more room. It includes two air pillows and an electric pump.

Luxurious travel bed with a pillow

JONTUS’s air bed is made up of PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) and sleek black flocked material which makes it soft. This is a great bed that can double up as an outdoor bed when you are travelling for activities like music festivals, camping or just a night out. It fits most sedans and SUVs. The inflatable elastic is the USP of this bed. It absorbs vibrations and reduces bumps while you are travelling, a very good point to factor when you are travelling on Indian roads. The bottom of the mattress is waterproof, anti-dust and easy to clean.

Inflatable car bed

HSR’s air bed is composed of PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride). The material is tear-safe. The bed is very good for long-distance travel. Once spread out, it is comfortable enough that you can work on your laptop on it. It can be used by families with children. They can sleep in the back which makes road trips more efficient. It can also serve as a solid base for board games to ensure that children don’t get bored.

Soft feel travel bed

Next Style’s air bed is divided into two parts- bed and base; it can be used separately when needed. It can be used for road trip, camping, outdoor activities, and rest in the car. The mattress is wear-proof, impact-resistant, moisture resistant, eco-friendly, easy to clean, lightweight and foldable. The bed provides a soft and comfortable texture feeling. It includes two air pillows and an electric pump. Great bed for the environmentalist.