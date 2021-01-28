Capture precious memories with these top kiddie cameras

A camera with games

This 3.0-megapixel camera is an instant among enthusiastic kids. It comes with an anti-drop soft silicone shell, photo capture, video recording, 2-inch camera screen and much more. A simple power button makes the camera easy to use and the built-in rechargeable battery encourages long hours of clicking and capturing. The camera supports 32GB micro SD card and also includes 5 puzzle games which also make this camera more interesting for your kid. Pick this up for it’s cute - sleek design and range of engaging features.

For long hours of fun

This Kiddie camera comes with 5.0 Megapixels built-in camera and can take pictures and videos in 1440x1080P. Made from eco-friendly non-toxic material, this one is drop-resistant, light-weight and durable with a firm structure. With 14 scene selections and a battery life of up to 2-3 hours, this one is sure to teach your child a trick or two on photography and keep them intrigued and busy. The camera is supported with a lanyard so that your kids can move around while capturing fun memories. Perfect for kids from 4-6 years of age.

LCD camera with anti-drop feature

This one is a cute camcorder with a 2.4 inch LCD display and a self-timer as well. Its high-quality plastic shell makes this a durable purchase, while the anti-drop feature is perfect for regular wear and tear. To ensure that your kids don’t misplace the camera, it comes with a strap for kids to hang the camera on their neck or hand. With 5 control buttons to power on/ off, special effects, pick picture frames, filter effects and some simple games, this one is a great option to encourage the art of photography among your young ones.

Easy to use

This one is a little fancy and comes with a host of features. Its front-rear dual-lens camera supports 8MP photography and 1080p video shooting so that your children can easily take clear images and videos to record their every moment. Its features include - auto smile focus, custom frames, self-timer, to provide more fun and will improve kids' creativity. Lightweight and portable, this one comes with lanyard design making it easy for kids to carry the camera with them at all times. A great purchase for kids up to 6 years, this one is a great gifting option to get their creativity flowing.