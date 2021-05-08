A camera with games

This 3.0-megapixel camera is an instant hit among enthusiastic kids. It comes with an anti-drop soft silicone shell, photo capture, video recording, 2-inch camera screen, and much more. A simple power button makes the camera easy to use and the built-in rechargeable battery encourages long hours of clicking and capturing. The camera supports a 32GB micro SD card and also includes 5 puzzle games which also make this camera more interesting for your kid. Pick this up for its cute - sleek design and range of engaging features.

For long hours of fun

This kiddie camera comes with 5.0 Megapixels built-in camera and can take pictures and videos in 1440x1080P. Made from eco-friendly non-toxic material, this one is drop-resistant, light-weight, and durable with a firm structure. With 14 scene selections and a battery life of up to 2-3 hours, it is sure to teach your child a trick or two on photography and keep them intrigued and busy. The camera is supported with a lanyard so that your kids can move around while capturing fun memories. Perfect for kids from 4-6 years of age.

LCD camera with an anti-drop feature

This one is a cute camcorder with a 2.4 inch LCD display and a self-timer as well. Its high-quality plastic shell makes this a durable purchase, while the anti-drop feature is perfect for regular wear and tear. To ensure that your kids don’t misplace the camera, it comes with a strap for kids to hang the camera around their neck or hand. With 5 control buttons to power on/ off, special effects, pick picture frames, filter effects, and some simple games, this one is a great option to encourage the art of photography among your young ones.

Easy to use

This one is a little fancy and comes with a host of features. Its front-rear dual-lens camera supports 8MP photography and 1080p video shooting so that your children can easily take clear images and videos to record their every moment. Its features include - auto smile focus, custom frames, self-timer, to provide more fun and will improve kids' creativity. Lightweight and portable, it includes a lanyard design making it easy for kids to carry the camera with them at all times. A great purchase for kids up to 6 years, this easy-to-use camera is a great gifting option to get their creativity flowing.