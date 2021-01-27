Capture all your favourite memories with these top camcorders.

Camcorders have been around for many years, and they still have plenty to offer. Catering to beginners and professionals alike, they feature high-end optics and microphones that make them a superior choice for capturing video. To help you select the best, we've created a list of the top four camcorders available. Read on to check them out today!

For quality and performance [Value for money]

Ergonomically designed, this camcorder is comfortable to carry and use even over extended periods. Boasting face detection technology, it automatically adjusts lighting exposure and focus so you'll always get stunning and bright visuals with crystal clear detail. You won't have to worry about carrying additional cables as it comes with a handy USB cable built-in. Available at a bargain price, we find this camcorder is entirely worth the money spent. Its other fantastic features include MP4/AVCHD dual-recording, image stabilisation and seven picture effects for your images and video.

For an affordable camcorder that delivers outstanding results, we highly recommend buying this one.

Ideal for content creation [LED flash]

This camcorder features a fantastic sensor that captures images in 16.0MPand boasts a 1080p video resolution. We love that it has an LED flashlight built-in, which helps you get great video in dark areas. Ideal for creating videos for Instagram or Youtube, this camera comes with a screen that you can turn to face you while recording. Other impressive features include a 60x zoom, inbuilt speakers, HDMI and USB ports. Supporting microSD cards up to 32 GB, you won't have to worry about running out of space while shooting.

If you're looking for a fantastic HD camcorder to brighten up your social media videos, this one's for you.

Great for professional videography [Anti-shake]

From one of the world's leading camera equipment brands, this premium camcorder is backed with decades of research. With features like a 3-inch LCD panel, 57x zoom, effortless autofocus and an advanced DV4 image processor, you'll be amazed by its video and audio quality. A noteworthy feature is that this camera uses excellent image stabilisation technology, which allows you to capture steady, shake-free video effortlessly. Thanks to its FHD CMOS sensor, you can get outstanding results even in low light conditions.

For an excellent video camera that's durable and delivers professional-quality video, choose this one.

Ideal for beginners [Travel-friendly]

This entry-level video camera is easy to use and packed with features to help you improve your skills. While it captures excellent audio, you also have the option to use the microphone socket to attach an external microphone. With a compact and lightweight design, you'll find it conveniently fits into any bag. A feature we love is this camcorder's 90x zoom. With this impressive function, you can capture video in great detail from a considerable distance away.

If you're looking for a video camera that makes a great travel companion, pick this one.