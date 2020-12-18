Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

For varied needs

This vacuum cleaner by Panasonic is a mega cyclone bag less vacuum cleaner. It features a wide range of accessories to suit your varied cleaning needs and an extremely powerful suction. It has 2.0 L Dust Capacity. It has a maximum input power of 1600 W. It also has HEPA Filter and has two plastic Extension Wand which is 5.0 m of cord Length. Captures small particles such as allergens, irritants and pollutants. It has a mega cyclone bag and maintains a high level of suction power to enable longer household cleaning. It is easy to detach and convenient to use.

Powerful handheld cleaner

This Gion vacuum cleaner is a powerful 1400wt canister vacuum cleaner. It will help you organize your home by cleaning carpet and floor mate with cleaning suction and dust cleaner. It is a handheld floor cleaning machine. Its black colour gives a stylish look. The metal telescoping wand allows you to comfortably man-oeuvre around and under furniture and also clean hard to reach areas such as drapes and ceilings. With the power of multi-cyclonic technology, you will have excellent suction for longer to get the job done. Compact and lightweight design for easy carrying and storage will be convenient for you.

Quick cleaner

Eureka forbes Quick DX is a 1200W powerful canister vacuum cleaner. It is a portable vacuum cleaner that’s suitable for deep cleaning furniture and dry surfaces indoors. It also boasts features like the dust bag full indicator which warns you when the unit is full, swivel wheels which let you move around freely when you're cleaning, and the automatic power cable winder which lets you conveniently store the cleaner’s cord. Once you have this equipment at hand, you can easily keep your house neat and clean, just as you like it. It helps you clean the unit on time, thereby restricting the drop in suction power. To protect the power cord from getting cut or damaged, the vacuum cleaner has an in-built storage space which enables the cord to be stored in the unit itself. It comes with 6 accessories for efficient usage.

Very efficienct

The Amazon Basics bagged cylinder Vacuum Cleaner with 1.5 L capacity and 700W power. The cylinder vacuum cleaner provides smooth-rolling manoeuvrability, and a variety of useful attachments for detailed cleaning. You can easily carry this from one room to the other. The vacuum cleaner carries an energy-efficiency rating of A (most efficient), which means lower energy bills for you and less impact on the environment. Its A rating for dust re-emission means cleaner exhaust air. It has HEPA A filter and reusable and washable filter. A simple press of the vacuum cleaner’s user-friendly foot switch ensures optimal performance for the specific type of floor. It has a reusable bag and comes with variety of accessories.