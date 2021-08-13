Starter kit

KABEER ART Hi-Quality Professional Calligraphy Set is a great starter set for hobbyists, professionals and calligraphy enthusiasts. The package includes 1 Cap & Barrel with Gold-Plated Clip, 6 Gold-Plated Nibs of different categories such as Fine, Medium, Broad,4B, 3B, 2B, 6 Ink Cartridges and 1 Cartridge Holder.All the contents of the collection are enclosed in a plastic packaging with individual slots for each item. The calligraphy pen is made from high quality plastic adorned with gold plated nibs.

Speedball Calligraphy No-5 Artists Project Set is an ideal set for beginners in calligraphy and artistic writing. The set inclusions are calligraphy pen and 9 different types of nib attachments all fabricated from high quality material with gold plated tips. Gift your loved ones and writing enthusiasts this set.

Zerone English Calligraphy Quill Pen Writing Ink Set is a fine quality dip pen set. The design is inspired from the quills used in the yesteryears and materialised by premium quality alloy for a great writing experience. The antique pen is graced with a natural feather. The set comprises a feather dip pen, 5 nibs each of different types, an ink bottle(without ink) and pen nib base. Additional features such as water and damage resistant properties ensure smooth writing.

Isomars Victoria Calligraphy Pen Set is a premium quality calligraphy set encased in a box that houses the contents in their individual space. The set includes an Oblique Holder , Nib Holder , a Wooden Manga Holder , 7 Calligraphy/Dip Nibs , Black Ink 30ml and 8 Tags/Cards (Assorted). It is a perfect gift for beginners and people who have just developed their interest towards calligraphy.