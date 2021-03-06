Calf length socks for men for regular wear

Ribbed And formal

The Artic Wolf Men’s Cotton Calf Length Ribbed and Formal Socks come in packs of 3 or 6. The socks are multicoloured, so you get blue, black and dark grey. It is composed of 60% cotton, 5% elastane and 35% nylon. These socks are extremely comfortable and durable. You can wear these socks with business attire, tuxedos, suits and regular office wear. These socks are eco-friendly as well as anti-allergic. As for washing, you need not brush the socks, so as to ensure the elasticity lasts. The socks look quite smart and will keep your feet dry.

Free size

The Balenzia Men’s Mercerized and Combed Cotton Socks come in a combo pack of 12 pairs. These socks come in the colours black-navy and dark grey. It is free size, so everyone can wear it, irrespective of the size of their feet. These ankle-length socks go really well with formals as well as with casuals. These socks need not be machine washed so as to help keep the elasticity intact and to also ensure that the colour doesn’t wash out due to excess turning and churning in the machine.

Excellent elasticity

The Creature Men’s 100% Cotton Calf Socks come in free size and are available in five different colour mixes. They come in pairs of three. It is to be hand washed or normal washed and comes in packs of three. These socks are made of 100% combed cotton and are known for their superior absorption and softness. These socks have excellent elasticity which ensures extreme durability and superior grip. It has a terry cushion design at the bottom and a breathable mesh at the top, as well as seamless stitching. Do not brush.

Innovative design

The Heelium Bamboo Crew Socks for Men comes in 2 pairs of black, white and grey colour combinations. The shoe sizes available are between 7 to 11. These socks are odour free. These socks have a superior finish and innovative design and the quality is tested as per international standards. It provides extra comfort and is spandex blended using bamboo that ensures the socks have a proper soft and comfortable cushioning which protects the feet from impact. It is much more durable than your regular cotton, polyester and regular nylon socks. Wear them and create your very own style statement!