Buy these adorable sweaters for your baby

Knitting wool

This cute blue sweater will make your baby look cute and protect them from cold climate. It is made of wool and has a regular fit. It comes with a sweater, a pair of socks, mittens and a cap. It is ideal to fit a 12-18 month old baby. Baby Bucket Woolen Sweater is very soft and the combination of blue and white colour makes your baby look so adorable. It will make your baby feel warm and fuzzy. It is the combination of style and comfort.

It is made of hypo allergenic material

If you have this sweater, then you don’t have to worry about your baby to catch cold. It is made of carefully hand knitted wool and it feels very soft and comfortable to wear. This sweater opens in the front side making it easy to wear. It comes with breathable diaper fit pants and a full coverage cap with a cute pair of socks. Montu Bunty Sweaters are made of hypo allergenic material that is safe on your baby’s delicate skin. It comes in sizes for babies between 0-3 years and it is available in multiple cute colours.

It comes in a set of 2 Sweaters

These 2 sweaters are fashionable and will make your baby look like a doll. It is available in blue and pink colours and it is made of woolen material. It comes with a cap, a pair of socks and one very comfortable sweater. The sweater has long sleeves, v neck design and overall regular fit. Kiddos Care Woolen Knitted Sweater will keep your baby warm and protect it from extremely cold weather. It is very easy to wash and maintain. This sweater is worth every penny.

Adorable design

This sweater has a unique and funky design. It contains one full sleeves sweater, a fancy cap and one pair of booties. The sweater has a striped design with front opening buttons. It is made of premium quality wool that is soft on your baby’s delicate skin. RK Sweaters can fit new born babies as well as one year olds. For extra comfort it has a pair of booties that fit your baby’s feet with the help of draw strings. It is available in two attractive colours and is very cost effective.