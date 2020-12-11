Butter substitutes for those who can’t have dairy

100% cashew butter

Butternut Co’s Unsweetened Cashew Butter is completely vegan. This is made with 100% cashews and nothing else which makes it super healthy. It is highly nutritious. It has no added sugar. This contains essential vitamins and minerals which makes it a good source of protein, fibre and vitamin E. This supports cardiovascular and brain health. You can store this in a refrigerator once opened to preserve freshness. This is for your keto, vegan and veg diets. This is a velvety smooth concoction created using only cashews. You can enjoy this with lightly sweetened crackers or drizzle on a salad. It is very good for all the health food junkies out there.

Almond Butter

The butter from Yogabar is 100 % natural almond butter. It has less sugar & more iron. It is yummy & guilt-free. It has nut butter with 80% less sugar. It has more iron & magnesium than peanut butter. Each serving comes with a 30% protein serve. It uses natural ingredients only which are 70% almonds, milk protein, chia seeds and flax seeds. The flavours are 100% natural. The taste is 100% natural. It is processed sugar free, no added preservatives, and only great tasting stuff. It can be used as a chocolate spread, with oatmeal, milk shake or smoothie, or as a keto snack with cookies.

Unsweetened butter

The Goodmylk Dairy Free Butter is unsweetened butter and is dairy free. The mayonnaise is a perfect condiment that is versatile as a creamy salad dressing, dipping sauce, burger spread etc. It is made using real food ingredients with uncompromising quality. It tastes great even if consumed plain or used with grated cabbage for a beautiful coleslaw. Plant-based butter that melts. It spreads and behaves like a dream on your pav bhaji or masala dosa. It is suitable for kids, adults, pregnant women, vegans and lactose intolerant people. It does not have palm oil or trans-fat.

Organic peanut butter

Thinking of buying non-dairy peanut butter? Your wait just got over. Jus Amazin is made with 100% organic ingredients. The organic peanut butter is made in small batches to retain a home-made taste. It is high in protein and has zero chemicals. It has no artificial preservatives as well as no refined sugar. It is 100% plant based and vegan with no added oil. It is completely dairy free and gluten free. It is perfect for your breakfast meal to give you an energy hit for the day and keeps you fuller for longer! Switch it up and use in chocolate (peanut butter cups), desserts, smoothies/shakes or as a dressing for your salad. Our spreadable nut butter is perfect on toast, muffins or a waffle for the perfect breakfast treat. This won’t trigger your calories and help you with your diet as well as add good taste.