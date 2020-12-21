Bustier saree blouses for special occasions

Regular fit

The Fashiol Women’s Net Bustier Saree Blouse Seamless U Neck Short top comes as both non-wired and non-padded. It requires machine wash and has a regular fit, providing a free size for anyone between 28-34. It has a floral shape and the blouse is stretchable and comfortable, coming with removal cups as well. It can be used both as a bralette as well as a crop top. You can easily opt to wear this blouse to a wedding, party, regular social gatherings, or a regular relaxed outing! It gives out a smart and elegant look to the wearer!

Stretchable

The Firstwish Women’s Net Bustier Blouse is available in two colours – red and black and is extremely stylish and comfortable, thanks to its stretchable quality. It comes in a free size, so anyone who falls between 30-36 can easily wear this blouse. The cloth of the blouse is extremely soft, which is why it won’t cause any discomfort, even when you wear it for long hours at a stretch. This blouse can be worn to parties, weddings, regular social gatherings, and it’s sure to make you stand out from the crowd!

Half sleeve cotton

The Satrani Women’s Bustier Saree Blouse is available in seven unique colours, which are – Beige, Black, Navy Blue, Maroon, Orange, Pink and Red. This blouse is to be machine washed only and it is made of cotton. It is half sleeve and has a round neckline. The various colours which are available allows you to pick and choose or create contrasts, giving out a unique look that is sure to help you stand out among many in the crowd. Wear this blouse and look your elegant best!

Elegant look

The Fressia Fabrics Cotton Bustier Saree Blouse comes in a free size and can be stretched up to XXL size. It comes in a nice and beautiful gold colour. This blouse is only supposed to be hand washed and not machine washed. It has three quarter sleeves and looks quite elegant when worn with either a matching saree or even if going for a contrast look. Also, if you’re able to carry off the look, you can even style up your saree in a non-traditional way and leave everyone stunned through your dressing skills!