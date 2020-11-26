Business backpacks to your rescue

Anti-Theft Business Backpack

This bag pack by Upscale is a 14 Inch premium Business Backpack. It is Anti-Theft and waterproof. This backpack comes with a breathable back to increase your comfort and helps you carry it for longer duration. It comprises of a foldable water bottle pocket and a card slot on shoulder. It comes in stylish black colour. This is a large capacity laptop bag which can keep all essential materials required for daily use. It can carry a laptop as well as an iPad.

Business casual

WENGER Business Gear is a perfect for the modern and busy lifestyle of today's professional. If you want to use it for business trips, a formal meeting or a casual business brunch, this backpack has got you covered. It has 11 litre capacity and comes with 2 compartments. It can hold a laptop up to 14 inches. It has comfort fit shoulder pads and comes with three years’ warranty which makes the product very reliable. It will best suited for all your business needs.

Casual travel backpack

The back pack by Veyina Nero is a casual back pack for office, business, college or any casual activity. It is unisex, so can be used by anyone. he main and back compartment with good padded sleeve offers enough and safe space for your laptop/tablet/iPad, it also easily fits your clothes, camera and books. It is black in colour and comes with 12 months manufacturing warranty which makes the backpack a great deal. Suitable for daily use, business travel, college students and outdoor activities in daily life.

Sturdy Build

Whether you're looking for a multipurpose travel backpack or multiple backpacks to use for work, gym, traveling, or for fashion, our backpacks come with plenty of style and usability features. The multiple padded compartments protect laptops, tablets, cell phones and other computer devices. Made from 900D/PU fabric, its scratch-resistant exterior panel will keep your essentials protected while traveling or commuting in the city. Reduce annoying sweat stains and strap on its mesh shoulder straps and Airflow back panel for maximum breathability on a long sweltering travel day. It is unisex and can be used for various occasions.