Budget tumblers for daily use

Slim shape

This tumbler comes from a company which manufactures the widest range of products for kitchen and daily use. It’s made of top grade plastic that makes it safe to use. Also since the tumbler is made of virgin plastic, it negates the threat of BPA that is generally found in polycarbonate plastics. The tumbler has a slim shape with a round, tight seal on top. Apart from storing water, it is also 100% certified food grade and microwave safe. This one is a best quality product and that’s why you should get it as soon as possible.

Has a double wall

This tumbler comes with a unique ‘shake it up’ feature. The trap door under the lid is designed for clean and easy shaking-cum-mixing. This makes it ideal for storing milk shakes or your protein shakes before your trip to the gym. The straw can be removed to make the tumbler completely seal-proof. It has a double-wall and shatter-resistant plastic which reduces slippery condensation and makes it easy for you to hold. It has a perfect design too so it can be adjusted into most car cup holders as well as under single-serve brewers for coffee. This is ideal for those looking for a tumbler-cum-shaker mixer.

Meant to last for years

This unique tumbler is made of copper and has a lid to cover it up. It is a known fact that water stored in copper vessels overnight helps in synthesis of haemoglobin in our blood, improves bone strength and immunity. Consuming water in copper vessels also helps in maintaining digestive health. It is made by some of the finest skilled craftsmen in India. This is a handmade product. It is lacquer coated from outside to prevent copper tarnishing and to maintain the look of the glass. Buy this one if you are looking for a copper tumbler with all its health benefits.

Hot & cold beverage carrier

It is ideal for storing for cold and hot beverages. It is made from high quality double-wall stainless steel, both inside and out.It is durable as well as lightweight and has a complete leak-proof structure. The outside body is made of top grade stainless steel, the inside is made from food grade stainless steel. The tumbler also has a double-walled vacuum insulation design with a seal cap to keep your beverages hot or cold for up to 2 hours. It is a perfect travel partner for storing both your hot and cold liquids and will appeal to those who want to buy a stainless steel tumbler.